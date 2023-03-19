The Prosecutor’s Office says that it will not be intimidated by the protest called by Trump

New York, Mar 19 (EFE).- Alvin Bragg, the head of the New York Attorney’s Office investigating Donald Trump, has told his employees that the office will not be intimidated by the former US president’s calls to protest in of which he is accused.

The message is contained in an email sent to officials on Saturday and published this Sunday by various US media.

“We do not tolerate attempts to intimidate our office or threaten the rule of law in New York. Our law enforcement partners will ensure that any specific or credible threats against the office will be investigated and that appropriate safeguards are in place,” the prosecutor said.

Bragg told the officials that the Prosecutor’s Office is coordinating with the Police and that the safety of the workers will be the number one priority.

The private message sent by the prosecutor comes after Trump announced this Saturday that he expects to be arrested on Tuesday for this investigation and called on his followers to demonstrate.

“Protest, take back our nation,” he said on his Truth Social social network with rhetoric similar to the one he used in the days before the assault on the Capitol, in January 2021, when he had also called on his supporters to take to the streets against the results of the elections in which he was defeated by Joe Biden.

The investigation by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office, which has lasted almost 5 years, focuses on an alleged payment of $130,000 to actress Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence during her 2016 White House election campaign.

The secret payment supposedly sought to prevent him from making public an alleged sexual relationship with the then presidential candidate.

The prosecutor’s office, according to the media, appears to be focused on the falsification of the Trump Organization’s business records because of how the reimbursement of that payment to Trump’s former lawyer Michael Cohen, who said he advanced the money to the woman, was included.