The Pumas 7s advanced to the quarter-finals of the Hong Kong Sevens

The Pumas 7s defeated Samoa today and lost to Fiji, in both cases by 26-19, in Group A, and qualified for the quarterfinals for the Gold Sevens in Hong Kong, the eighth stage of the world circuit of the specialty organized by World Rugby (WR).

The team led by Santiago Gómez Cora, second in the world ranking, beat Samoa with tries by Marcos Moneta (2), Santiago Álvarez, a try and a conversion by Luciano González and a conversion by Gastón Revol.

Then, in the match that defined the group winner, Los Pumas 7s were surpassed by Fiji scoring tries Rodrigo Isgró, Germán Schulz and Matías Osadczuck, with a conversion by Luciano González and another by Santiago Vera Feld.

Argentina, which yesterday had beaten Canada in its debut, 17-7, added seven points and ranked second in its area behind the Fijian team, which had nine points.

It is worth mentioning that the national team will meet at 11:02 p.m. (Argentina time) against the All Blacks, leaders of the circuit, with the aim of getting into the top four of the tournament.