The Pumas 7s have a confirmed squad for the Asian tour

The coach of Los Pumas 7s, Santiago Gómez Cora, confirmed today the squad of 14 players that will participate in the tournaments in Hong Kong and Singapore, which are part of the World Circuit of the modality.

The Argentine national team finished today the concentration they held at Casa Puma and tomorrow they will travel to Asia to participate in the Hong Kong sevens, which will take place from March 31 to April 2.

Later, a week later, the Singapore tournament will take place on April 8 and 9, corresponding to the ninth stage of the World Rugby Sevens Series-

The Argentine squad will be made up of the following players: Santiago Álvarez Fourcade, Tomás Elizalde, Agustín Fraga, Luciano González, Matteo Graziano, Rodrigo Isgró, Alejo Lavayén, Tomás Lizazú, Marcos Moneta, Matías Osadczu, Joaquín Pellandini, Gastón Revol, Germán Schulz, Santiago Vera Feld.

The only novelty in the squad is the return of Tomás Lizazú from Rosario, who will fill the vacancy of Tobías Wade, who will not be there because he is recovering from an ulcer.

The team led by Santiago Gómez Cora will share Zone A of the tournament together with the representative teams from Fiji, Samoa and Canada.

Currently, Los Pumas 7s share second place in the World Tour of sevens, along with their South African counterpart, with 86 points, while New Zealand is the leader with 107 units.

In this way, the Argentine national team maintains its chances of accessing the 2024 Paris Olympic Games, in which the first four of the general table will qualify.