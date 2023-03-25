the radiant ethnic look of Janhvi Kapoor; From sunshine yellow to dreamy lime green benarasi saree (Watch Video) – Up News Info

Janhvi Kapoor’s radiant ethnic look: Janhvi Kapoor is known for her stunning ethnic looks and her recent appearance in a lime green brocade saree left her fans in awe. The actress looked radiant and graceful in the saree, paired with a matching sleeveless blouse. Her love for sarees is evident from her previous appearances in dreamy silver and gold sarees, among others. With her impeccable sense of style and poise, Janhvi Kapoor has become a fashion icon for many young women. Her ethnic looks are always a hit with her fans, and she continues to inspire them with her fashion choices. Janhvi Kapoor is definitely the favorite we need for all of our ethnic fashion goals. Watch videos.