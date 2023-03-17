The ranking of the 8 teams classified in the remainder of the Champions League

All the teams that entered the phase of the quarterfinals of the UEFA Champions League, but not only that, but the crosses are also known and there is promise of good football and a lot of intensity, as is customary in these beautiful European nights. The organizing committee of UEFA has already exposed all the matches where not only teams of great interest have life but also the spicy matches that some expected and others did not. One of the matches that will surely be highly rated will be between Manchester City of Pep Guardiola against him Bayern Munich of Nightingale man.
On the other hand, other interesting crossovers will take place in this edition of the Champions League, such as the napoli who is going through a spectacular moment against him Milan. An Italian meeting that has already taken place constantly in the A league but that in the Champions League it has a touch of interesting epicity. On the other hand, the Real Madrid faces the Chelseawho would really be one of the most accessible rivals for how he has been developing his game lately.
Next, the ranking of the 8 teams classified for the quarterfinals of the Champions League.
The Italian team, despite being among the top four in Serie A, is not at its best and is more than 20 points behind the first in the standings in its domestic competition. It will need more than the desire to be able to continue advancing in the Champions League.
Another of the teams that has the least chance of going through the round without a doubt is Chelsea and it is all due to their bad football moment. Despite spending millions on new players, they still can’t play well, quite the opposite.
Benfica is a tough and serious rival, always competitive. Despite being the first in the Portuguese league, he has to put in an extra to be able to continue advancing to the final.
The second best in Serie A. Inter is one of the teams that knows how to compete and play good football. They have a good chance of moving forward but it won’t be easy for them in their game against Sporting.
Napoli is undoubtedly the revelation team of this competition. They are at a spectacular level and play what is needed. They have everything to continue advancing round.
Pep Guardiola’s team, the ‘citizens’ of Manchester City, obviously enters the podium of teams capable of winning the current edition of the Champions League. The only detail is that they have to face Bayern Munich first.
The second favorite to lift the current edition of the Champions League without a doubt is Naggelsmann’s Bayern Munich. A team that plays well and seems to have no rival. He will have to eliminate Pep’s team, but if he does, he has a clear path to the final.
Finally, but the most important on this list. Real Madrid is an expert in important nights in the Champions League and without a doubt it poses as the biggest favorite to raise ‘la orejona’.
CONTINUE READING: All the UEFA Champions League finals of the 21st century, ranked