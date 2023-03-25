The reaction of social networks after the match of the Spanish team against Norway

Today not only began the journey of the Spanish team to try to get a place in the next Eurocup to be played in Germany in 2024, but it was also going to be the beginning of the new cycle of the team after the dismissal of Luis Enrique after the World Cup in Qatar. Luis de la Fuente would make his debut on the bench of the Spanish team, he had already done so in the lower categories, he would do it against the Norwegian team, the northern European team was going to play without their star, Haaland was not present at this game.
The Spanish team took 13 minutes to open the can after Morata opened the ball to Balde, and he, with a powerful low cross, connected with Dani Olmo who sent that ball into the goal. Norway was going to have their chances, the clearest was through Aursnes, a Real Sociedad player, who with a powerful shot was going to put Kepa in trouble, which he solved wonderfully. Little more happened in a first half in which it was Spain who led the game and a Norwegian team that tried to defend as much as possible and try to surprise the Spanish defense on the counterattack, something they did not achieve.
After passing through the locker room, the Norwegians started better than the locals, in fact, Kepa had to put in another good performance to avoid the tie on the scoreboard. The highlight of the second half was the debut of Joselu Mato with the national team and the subsequent goal from him as soon as he entered the pitch, thus putting the score at two-nil. Joselu needed little more to score a double in the game and put the final three to zero on the scoreboard. .
