The real estate market, another victim of the current monetary policy

For more than a year we have witnessed how inflation worldwide has been inert in the face of increases in the reference interest rate of the world’s central banks. Due to the almost null reaction of prices to these increases, the reference interest rate on average is 9.5% for the G20, according to data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). These high rates are causing problems in various sectors of economic activity in the world. We are currently seeing how a crisis is being managed within the financial system, due to the consequences of the continuous increase in interest rates.

However, the financial system is not the only one that is suffering the consequences. The real estate market is registering sharp falls in profits that from 2011 to 2021 had been stable. Since the central banks have increased interest rates, real estate loans have contracted, which has caused the demand for this type of property to contract. This in turn has caused a drop in prices, thus generating losses. According to the IMF, there have been declines of up to 6% in real estate prices, particularly for member countries of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD). Denmark leads the list with a decline of 6%, followed by New Zealand with 5.2%, Sweden with 4.7%, Canada 4.3%, Colombia 4.1%, Bulgaria 3.3%, both Germany and the Netherlands with 2.4%, to mention the most relevant. In Latin America, Chile, Argentina, Brazil and Mexico stand out for price decreases of around 1.8% on average.

Although it is true that this branch of economic activity is much more stable than the financial system, the dynamism in the real estate sector is strongly subject to the stability of the financial markets. The fact that the value of real estate is already affected by high interest rates is relevant in itself; The insurance phenomenon will be exacerbated as credit restrictions increase as a result of uncertainty, volatility and the crisis that is brewing in financial markets. Thus, the productive sector of the economy, the financial system and apparently the real estate sector can also be listed among the current victims of monetary policy.

It would seem that the best way to avoid these repercussions is to lower interest rates to encourage production, investment and credit. However, doing so would automatically stimulate market demand, thus generating higher inflationary pressures. What a dead end. What is the alternative? tax policy.

*The author is Secretary of Research at the Faculty of Economic and Business Sciences of the Universidad Panamericana.