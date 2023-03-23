The real estate market is no longer at the party in Metz, except for cross-border workers

Since the start of the 2022 school year, the atmosphere is no longer euphoric on the Metz market, and there are fewer buyers. “The price increases recorded since the pandemic and the soaring credit rates are causing a significant loss of purchasing power for buyers”, explains Pierre Jung, manager of an Orpi agency. With a rate rising to almost 3%, against 1% last year, the increase in the cost of credit is indeed far from negligible.

For €200,000 borrowed over 20 years, you now have to pay just over €1,100 per month, compared to €920 previously. In fact, to allow buyers to maintain solvency, credits are getting longer. “Most of the cases we deal with today are established over 25 years”, remarks Laura Delteil, from the Centrale du Financement. Thus, for the same loan of €200,000, the monthly payment drops to €1,000 over 25 years (compared to €810 last year).

In terms of prices, the Moselle notaries noted, over the period from October 2021 to September 2022, an increase of 8.8% for old apartments in Metz, which brings the median square meter to €2,350. It’s even worse for houses, whose median value stands at €277,900, up 13.8% over the same period. An outbreak that pr