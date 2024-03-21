“The real pilot,” they call Cuban actress Livia Brito for her dance to the rhythm of “Una foto”

There are few Cuban actresses who like dancing as much as Livia Britowhich whenever it has a gap is added to the new challenge of the moment or unleash your best waist movements and then share it on TikTok, where His videos always accumulate thousands and thousands of views.

Indeed, the Cuban actress once again delighted her fans with a new dance challenge. On this occasion she opted for the topic “A photo” of Mesita, Nicki Nicole, Emilia and Tiago PZK. But Livia Brito did not play a fragment of the song at random, but while she dances she plays some verses of the song in which they say “the pilot.”

“If they say I’m a bandit, don’t believe them. Take a photo, we’ll upload it and let everyone know. That I’m the pilot of that ship,” says the song “Una foto.”

Every fan of the Cuban knows that she is the protagonist of the series The Pilotso his fans have had it easy when commenting next to the video, and the board is full of references to his character in fiction and asking for a third season of the production.

“The true Pilot”, “The only pilot”, “The best series” or “The true pilot and the most beautiful”, are just some of the comments left to Livia Brito, who with the same look uploaded another video dubbing the voice of Imaray Ulloa. Haven’t you seen it yet? Do not miss it!