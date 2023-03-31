‘The Record’: Boygenius is shaping up to be an iconic project to follow up with his debut album

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus y Phoebe Bridgers They are three friends united by music who decided to create a supergroup. With an EP already released, it’s time to listen to Boygenius (or boygenius if you prefer) with The Recordhis debut album.

With the clear intention of becoming an iconic project, the three have honored photos of Nirvana, and made an art that is assimilated to projects of the seventies. And that’s not all…

Phoebe Bridgers, Julien Baker and Lucy Dacus make up Boygenius and bring us their album ‘The Record’. Photo: Getty

Although the three of them are the main faces of the project, they have also been supported by more talented women such as Melina Duterte (Jay Som) on bass, Carla Azar (Autolux, Jack White) on drums and Sarah Tudzin (WeyesBlood, Slowdive) as engineer. Finally, Catherine Marks (Foals, The Killers) joined in production.

For this and more is that the arrival of The Record de Boygenius luce is extremely important and striking, with material that is worth a good listen. We talk about the album here.

Cover of ‘The Record’ by Boygenius. Photo: Matador/Interscope

‘The Record’ de Boygenius

The confidence between three friends

The Record of Boygenius is a compilation of perspectives that all three have on life: friendship, the importance of close people and mental health, and complaints about some past experiences. What the supergroup achieves is transmitting that to the music, with subtle arrangements in songs like “Letter To An Old Poet”with subtle strings and pianos decorating the vocal harmonies.

“Without You Without Them” she’s the opener, and she sets the tone for the entire album, how each of them has come to love the other members, and how important they’ve been to each other’s story. The harmonies are spectacular, they complement each other very well without diluting their sound identity.

We can almost think about how these songs were generated in conversations between friends. “Emily I’m Sorry” It feels like that, like a statement made on a normal day to another person, and how the voices complement each other on this song is sensational. “Cool About It” in the same tone is a very beautiful acoustic song that speaks to a figure.

Sensible power in a creative trio

The best moments in The Record by Boygenius are an eclectic combination of quiet with construction and a bit of distortion. From “$20” to “Anti-Curse”, we are very excited how they manage to incorporate heart-rending screams with whispered lyrics in songs that they have a lot of space and it is easy to imagine them functioning as a climax in a stadium.

In a similar tone, “Not Strong Enough” is a statement about everyday life, and the construction of the song with the three voices is one of the best moments on the record. the mantra “Always an angel, never a God” It is a sample of how the album is a blank canvas for the creative mind of the trio to talk about their humanity and how they live it.

“Satanist” it is also a song with punk touches and based on a simple guitar and bass line. The fuel that the three have at times makes them feel like a band of even younger women, who make fun of society, in a role that invites you to be anarchist and nihilistic with them. The level of satire in The Record Boygenius is phenomenal.

Phoebe Bridgers. Foto: Getty

‘The Record’ by Boygenius is a truly exciting super debut

Julien Baker, Lucy Dacus y Phoebe Bridgers They raffled off a record that meets the expectations placed on this project. Most of the songs on The Record by Boygenius are very remarkable, cathartic and liberating for the trioperhaps only some acoustics calm the climatic moments too much, and even so they are introspective and very well worked.

The band planned the order of the songs to be an ups and down of emotions, also aurally, with great moments of screams or distortion followed by quiet songs that even seem taken from another decade, as is the case with “We’re In Love” o “Leonard Cohen”.

This gives a very nice dynamic to the LP, since he doesn’t fall into long stretches of acoustic songs, nor does he intend to stun with the heaviest bangs in a row. The record over, it feels like we get to know all three up close, with personal confessions about their lives, worries and joys alike.

The merchandise they released for The Record de Boygenius is luxurious, and there are three different editions on vinyl that you can get here. Finally, we leave you The filma short that the band released right after their first studio album.

