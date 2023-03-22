The Regional CGT is unified and stands behind Kicillof

The Regional CGT formalized its unification yesterday, with a congress to designate authorities and an act led by the governor, Axel Kicillof, behind whom more than 72 unions from La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada rallied.

The conglomerate resolved to vote for a collegiate leadership, in a table of six members, representatives of the unions with the most weight in the Region. The agreement crystallized with the appointment of three general secretaries: Héctor Nieves, from UPCN; Antonio “Nino” Di Tomasso, from the UOM, and Julio Castro, from Sosba. The three assistant secretaries that complete the union table are Pedro Borgini, from ATSA, Darío Micheletti, from Sat-Sai, and Nahuel Chancel, from Supeh.

The representatives of the CGT held a meeting last Friday with the governor, Axel Kicillof, in which they finished defining the unification agreement and the call to the congress and announcement ceremony, which was held in the afternoon at the Sosba campsite, in Ensenada. Although the unions had been divided into two groups for 15 years, since before the pandemic they had begun to work together.

The unification was signed by 72 union delegations from La Plata, Berisso and Ensenada, while another 20 unions that are not confederated expressed their support.

In addition to the aforementioned leaders and the Governor, the labor ministers, Walter Correa, and Justice ministers, Julio Alak, the deputy secretary of the national CGT, Andrés Rodríguez, provincial legislators, mayors, councilors and representatives of other confederations, such as Roberto Baradel (Suteba) and ATE Astillero, which are grouped in the CTA. There was also a call for a minute of silence in tribute to the former head of UPCN, Carlos Quintana.

“We know that this is not the best time for workers, but we also know that it is possible to build a just, free and free homeland,” said the UOM Secretary General, Abel Furlán, expressing his support for the vice president, Cristina Kirchner. . The rest of the speakers took up that message, emphasizing, in addition, the support for the candidacy for the re-election of Governor Kicillof. “He is our partner and he knows how to interpret the workers of the Province,” they said.

When taking the floor, Kicillof reiterated his support for Cristina Kirchner and valued: “we received the electoral year with the unity of the regional, with everyone understanding what this is about,” he launched. At the same time that he called for “breaking the ban” that he attributes to the vice president, he also announced that “they are not going to interfere in how we put together the list and in our electoral strategy. Cristina cannot be proscribed”. Along the same lines, he questioned the opposition: “They set up a table to persecute trade unionists, the one they called Gestapo, Peronism has to recover La Plata.”