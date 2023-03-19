The reincarnation of Catupecu Machu at Lollapalooza 2023: renewed energy for the usual hits

Catupecu Machu was presented at Lollapalooza 2023

Like few bands in the vast Argentine rock scene, Catupecu Machu seemed to have been born to play in lollapalooza. Perhaps it is the alternative halo that has accompanied them since their beginnings, almost 30 years ago; or the epic songbook and stadiums that they knew how to build; perhaps the overwhelming presence of a frontman like Fernando Ruiz Diaz. Or the powered sum of each of the parts. The truth is that fate made its detours and it was only in this edition that the paths crossed to achieve one of the great moments of the day on Saturday.

the show of catupecu was a review of his greatest hits and a permanent tribute to Gabriel Ruiz Diaz, who founded the group with his brother Fernando. The bassist passed away in January 2021 after being hospitalized for 15 years after suffering a car accident. His star guided the steps of his brother, who kept his memory in each scenario and highlighted him as the “engine” of this 2023 model Catupecu.

In this stage of the band, Fer chose not to speak of “return” or “return” but of “reincarnation” and defined it as a “power trio with two batteries”, and marked by the return of April Sosa, 20 years after his departure. Next to him in the patches, is Julian Gondelswhile the bass player Charles Noguera equate the symmetry as partner leader scene.

Fer Ruíz Díaz and Charles Noguera, the strings of the group (Gustavo Gavotti)

Julián Gondels and Abril Sosa, the drums

The beginning with “Magia Veneno” worked as an immediate spark for each of those present to visit their Catupecu moment. Wordy as always, Fer recalled his time at the festival with Lisandro Aristimunosaid that he did not believe that Catupecu Machu was going to meet and honored massacre as one of the most incredible bands from Argentina, before their version of “Plan B, longing for satisfaction”.

The group continued traveling to the past with “Perfectos cromosos”, with a coda from “Mírame”, a song by Cuentos Borgeanos, the group that Sosa led after leaving the group. “In dreams”, “New Metropolis” and again Fer at the microphone to remember the omnipresent brother.

“There are five of us playing here, and Gabi is there”, he synthesized before starting a capella “Sometimes I come back”. It was just an instant, the public immediately joined in and the painting finished taking shape. At the front of the stage, the four musicians in communion, a mystical moment, before returning to their positions and resuming the traditional version of one of the group’s hymns.

The people, a fundamental part of the show

For “Eso vive”, there was a generational crossover, something that seems to set the pulse of this edition of the festival. The one who entered with a pure jump and harangue was ca7riel, to give voice to the classic bowling alley. Fer asked the stages for “strobe lights” and feet “80 centimeters from the ground” to the public, and they all complied.

“Long live the new music, and now we are going to play an old song,” said the leader before saying goodbye to the guest and executing the unmistakable riff of “Dale!”. The version was another trip back in time, to the Cement and underground stages, with pogo and mosh like there was no tomorrow. Even the drummers were tempted and wanted to be part of the party. The one that was lived with Catupecu Machu, a group that owed itself a Lollapalooza and reincarnated to tell about it.

Fer Ruiz Díaz, frontman and guide of Catupecu Machu (Gustavo Gavotti)

