The release of the Jey Mammon whistleblower: “It was hard for me to smile again”

“It took me a long time to smile again. I want to be happy, ”she exposed.

There are many media that call me if I stop. I haven’t been able to eat for two days, I haven’t been able to sleep. I want you to know that after every interview I give, I am devastated,” Benvenuto said in the video that C5N shared being late.

“It was very difficult for me to rebuild myself as a person and the child that I am. To become this adult that I am, there was a whole team of therapists and the road was very long, ”she said in the video and in a previous disclaimer that he wrote.

“The last tool I had left was the media, so at least I could have social justice or true justice. I think that now they are all on top of one person, that everyone already knows who he is. They are focused there, but I have been fighting with my lawyer in a lot of cases and it hurts me a lot that they want to use only that name to have the scoop “

Lucas Benvenuto spoke of the complaint for sexual abuse that he filed against Jey Mammón in 2020 for acts committed when the Telefe driver was 32 years old and he was 14.