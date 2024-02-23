The resemblance between Hugh Jackman and Pablo Motos with which Jennifer Aniston agrees

Scientists say that among the approximately 8,000 billion citizens in the world, there is a remote possibility that there are people who are 75% or 80% similar to oneself. And it is a coincidence that, among so many people, We have to get confused at the coffee shop or when shopping when we greet someone and, surprise, it was not who we expected.

If it is already complex to find that resemblance between two people with no genetic relationship between them, imagining that both of them could be internationally known celebrities is, practically, a chimera. Although, for these types of similarities, social networks are infallible. Just look, as an example, at what is happening in recent days following a video published by actor Hugh Jackman, who gave life to the character of Wolverine.

Although the sequence is old, from approximately three months ago, several users of The first thing I have seen is Pablo Motos or Is Hugh Jackman becoming Pablomotorized? are some of the ironic messages that can be found on the aforementioned social network.

The story of the similarity between the two protagonists goes even further. During a meeting she had with Jennifer Aniston years ago, The actress already confessed that she saw a lot of similarity between the gestural features of both, just as Motos told her. commented directly directly to Susi Caramelo in one of her interviews. .

More than six years ago we were able to see the two protagonists face to face and, at that time, any resemblance was purely coincidental. The one who has changed the most since then is the Australian actor, three years younger than his counterpart, who took advantage of his time in El Hormiguero to congratulate Motos for the work they were doing with one of the most successful programs in Spain. . At that time Trancas y Barrancas still made a section called Culo o Codo that perhaps they could return to with the question: Pablo Motos or Hugh Jackman?