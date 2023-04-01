The results of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver: a series of great spectacles

Consigned to the archives of the 2023 edition of Stand & Deliver, the most important NXT event of the year. Nella magica cornice di Los Angeles, during the WrestleMania Week, le superstar non hanno del uso le aspettative, regalando un serata di grande spettacolo. Ecco i risultati completi dello show, presentato dagli ex campioni di coppia Pretty Deadly.

The results of WWE NXT Stand & Deliver

Ladder Match for the NXT Women’s Championship: Indi Hartwell batte Roxanne Perez, Tiffany Stratton, Zoey Stark, Gigi Dolin & Lyra Valkyria

The special event of NXT does open with the ultimate Ladder Match for the women’s title. Ogni superstar ha dato il meglio di se, ma alla fine a spuntarla è stata Indi Hartwell, laureandosi per la prima volta in career campionessa. At this moment, the topic signals the interference of Jacy Jayne who has scared Gigi Dolin from the top of the scale, preventing her from standing at the waist.

Triple Threat for the NXT Tag Team Championship: Gallus (C) battono The Family & The Creed Brothers

Great victory for the glass of Scozzesi, aided by the return of Joe Coffey. Niente da fare per la “famiglia” e per i Creed Brothers, tifatissimi dal publico.

Fatal 5 Way for the NXT North American Championship: Wes Lee (C) batte Dragon Lee, Axiom, Ilja Dragunov & JD McDonagh

Without dubbing the adrenaline-pumping match of the serata that has seen the NXT debut of the Messican superstar Dragon Lee, former champion in AAA. A vincere è stato il campione en carica Wes Lee thanks to a Cardiac Kick to danni di Ilja Dragunov.

Unsanctioned Match: Johnny Gargano batte Grayson Waller

One of the most personal rivalries of NXT is finally won at the end. Johnny Gargano and Grayson Waller were two battaglia in a violent match without rules that have seen the use of numerous blunt oggetti. To point it out, Gargano stated that in the post match he was joined by the company Candice LeRae and with two friends, nonchè ex compagni di stable, Dexter Lumix and Indi Hartwell.

NXT Women’s Tag Team Championship: Isla Dawn & Alba Fyre battono Kiana James & Fallon Henley (C)

Prima, big surprise from the serata. La strana coppia composta da Isla Dawn e Alba Fyre si è portata a casa l’incontro vincendo le cintura tras el stupor del publico.

NXT Championship: Carmelo Hayes batte Bron Breakker (C)

The definitive consecration of Carmelo Hayes has finally arrived. Dopo quasi due anni di rincorsa al títolo Carmelo, dubbed “Him”, if he is laureate NXT Champion battendo per schienamento Bron Breakker. In the post match, the former campione turned his hand stringerly in safety and respect, recognizing his trust. The era of Carmelo is officially started.

Dove Vedere NXT Stand & Deliver

Potete will live the big event of NXT exclusively on the WWE Network: qui il link per abbonarvi alla piattaforma.