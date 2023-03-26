The rise of romance scams: a danger that grows on social networks

Kate Kleinert was home alone one summer day in 2020 when she received a friend request from an attractive stranger on Facebook. He introduced himself as Tony, a Norwegian doctor stationed in Iraq.

Kate, 69, she often received friend requests from single men. Normally, they all had the same profile: handsome, successful and assigned to another country. “I never accepted those requests, but this one had something. I don’t know if it was my mood that day, or what,” he tells me. She decided to accept Tony’s friend request.

“She had been a widow for 12 years. and had never looked for a partner. My heart was still married to my husband. I never went on dating apps or websites. I never went out to a club or bar looking for someone. But this man came to my living room through the internet,” he says.

For the next 2 months, Kate found herself involved in what she believed to be It was a romance that had grown fast.. Tony sent him messages daily, photos of him and anecdotes about his 2 children and his wife, whom he said had died of leukemia. Soon after, he told her how much he loved her, he asked her to look at houses to go live together and schools for the children.

“I was really excited to have someone say to me: ‘How was your day, honey?’ It had been many years since they told meso I had forgotten how good it felt to have someone, really anyone, to talk to,” she tells me.

when tony he started asking for moneyAt first it was to help with her daughter’s expenses. Kate, who had no children, was delighted to have the opportunity to adopt the role of mother to her, and Tony assured her that she would pay him back when they were finally all together at Christmas. Ignoring her initial misgivings, she began sending him money to help with “emergencies,” and by December 2020 she had already sent him $39,000. But their fairy tale romance would not last.

Cybercriminals scam billions through scams that often start on Facebook or Instagram

The pandemic boosted the cases

Being scammed by a couple is something that has happened all your life. However, the confinement due to the pandemic has increased the number of users on dating websites, so these things have started to happen more often. In the US, it is estimated that in 2022 some 1.3 billion dollars were swindled through romance scamsalso known as the time of love.

In Spain, with this fraudulent practice, tens of thousands of euros can be obtained from a single victim, and in 2022 the total figure amounts to approximately 600 million euros.

“They invest a lot in developing a relationship. It can take 6 months before they ask for money. They wait to create a sense of commitment,” he explains. Stacey Woodexpert in forensic neuropsychology.

A crime without passion

Scammers have always found ways to take advantage of people by telling them a compelling story. But in the age of online dating, these scams have proliferated, evolving into more sophisticated scams focused on gaining the trust of victims. According to the report of the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), the most popular way to scam last year was through Instagram (29%) and Facebook (28%).

As the scam becomes more sophisticated, the number of people who fall for it continues to grow. Last year, 70,000 declared in the US hhave been victims of the love scam, with an average loss of $4,400. And that may just be the tip of the iceberg. The FTC notes that because the vast majority of scams go unreported, “these numbers reflect only a small fraction of the public harm.” In the case of Spain, the cybersecurity company Avast carried out a survey that revealed that 33% of Spaniards would have been the victim of an online scam, while 16% would have been a romantic scam.

A theory to explain this sudden boom? The pandemic. Wood says that while the coronavirus restrictions have not been the only factor in the increase, they have certainly exacerbated the problem. “Advances in technology, having people cut off from third parties who might have intervened, and fewer opportunities to find affection have all come together in a perfect storm,” he says. People had a good excuse for not wanting to meet in person.

The day Kate and Tony were finally supposed to see each other, Kate got her hair and nails done and waited by the phone. Hours after Tony landed at the local airport, she still had no news. Finally, she received a call from someone claiming to be Tony’s lawyer. Tony had been in legal trouble at the airport and needed bail money. After a barrage of calls over the next few days, both from Tony and the lawyer, trying to convince Kate to sell her car, collect on her life insurance, remortgage her house, or ask a relative for money, Kate became suspicious. Tony was supposed to be in jail, how could he make so many calls?

It is no secret that the pandemic has increased the vulnerability of people, especially those who feel lonely

The almost $40,000 Kate had sent Tony had wiped out her savings, her late husband’s life insurance, her pension, and her Social Security income. But the most tragic thing was that she broke his heart. “Losing the money was devastating. But losing the love and the idea of ​​family that we had? That’s what broke me,” Kate explains.

an epidemic of loneliness

Cases like Kate’s have been aggravated by the problem of the pandemic, but the origin goes back further. In 2018, a studio of the Kaiser Family Foundation found that one in 5 US citizens reported feeling lonely or socially isolated always or often, and loneliness nearly doubled among adolescents and young adults.

Wood explains that loneliness is a fairly consistent factor in different types of scams. “The psychological validation it’s a human need and these scammers do a lot of validation,” she says. Their tactics keep people engaged, rewarding behavior that complies with their requests and punishing behavior that doesn’t. It’s terrible, but effective,” adds the expert.

And although the “epidemic of loneliness” It has been years in the making, the pandemic fueled the problem. In Spain, some studies conclude that one in three young people feels lonely. Even now that the world has reopened, virtual chats and video conferencing have become an entrenched part of dating culture, leaving the door open for scammers.

According to a survey carried out in 2022 by the British financial company Nationwide Building Society, 82% of people have experienced episodes of loneliness or social isolation at some point, and 20% feel lonely on a daily basis. Among those who have felt lonely, 29% say they feel more vulnerable to a romance scam. And 17% of people who feel lonely or socially isolated frequently say they would still talk to someone even if they were suspicious of their motives.

“Anyone can be a victim,” says Wood, but adds that “psychological vulnerabilities, particularly depression and anxiety, can increase the risk of financial exploitation.” Increased loneliness is going to make these scams more likely, according to Wood. “Practical advice can be given, such as making sure you meet someone in person before giving money, etc., but I think there has to be more structural interventions. It is a growing problem that we have to actively change to solve it,” says the expert.

There is an epidemic of loneliness that has grown in recent years

Confluence of crypto and romance

If loneliness has been the “why” of the growing number of romance scams, cryptocurrency is the “how.” According to reports filed with the FTC, ehe #1 payment method for romance scams last year was cryptocurrency. Cryptocurrency scams start out similar to other romance scams, but the scammer does not ask for money, but rather convinces the victim to invest in cryptocurrency. The victim is tricked into investing increasing amounts in counterfeit currencies controlled by the scammer. The scammer then cuts off contact and runs off with the money.

Although the website and the profile on social networks of the National Police and Civil Guard offer tips like “be careful what you post online” and “research the person’s photo and profile through online searches” to avoid scams, experts say more intervention is needed.

In the case of the US, Wood believes that the platforms could flag suspicious transactions and allow the intervention of social workers or mental health experts, in the hope of limiting the economic and emotional damage. Kate also says that educational ads targeting seniors would help expose people to these types of scams. “If we could know more about scams and how they are carried out, people would accept the fact that this is a danger and we have to do more about it,” she defends.

A year after losing all her money to Tony’s scam, Kate’s house caught fire, destroying all her belongings, killing her dogs, and nearly ending her life. When a friend set up a GoFundMe page to help, Tony got back in touch.

“It scared me because I knew he was watching me. He’s waiting for another chance. But I think I’ve learned a lot since then. I’m not so vulnerable anymore,” she says.