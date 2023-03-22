The Rock turned down Shazam from appearing in his ‘Black Adam’ movie

Zachary Levi was to appear in a post-credits scene of “Black Adam”, played by The Rock. The star of the film decided otherwise.

The rivalry between the characters of Shazam and Black Adam in the comics seems to have rubbed off on their on-screen performers. While the second part of Shazam!, The Rage of the Godsis having a rough start to his career at the box office, an article from the site The Wrap lifts the veil on the stormy relationship between The Rock (Black Adam) and Zachary Levi (Black Adam). And more particularly on the shenanigans of the star of Fast and Furious et Jumanji so you don’t have to share the poster.

According to The Wrap, Shazam was supposed to appear in a post-credits scene from Black Adam, released a few months ago. At the end of the film, viewers were to see Shazam being recruited by the superhero Hawkman into the Justice Society of America, ancestor of the Justice League. The Rock would then have vetoed it, preferring to use this famous post-generic scene to celebrate the whirlwind return of Henry Cavill in the role of Superman.

Zachary Levi ‘freed by the truth’

The Rock’s interventionism didn’t stop at Black Adam. The famous scene left behind could have found its place after the credits of Shazam! The Rage of the Gods. New refusal from The Rock alias Dwayne Johnson.

“Dwayne is one of the few people who thinks he is always the most important person in the room”, summarizes on condition of anonymity an executive contacted by The Wrap.

Without directly confirming the content of the article, Zachary Levi seemed to accredit the account made of these skirmishes. On his Instragam account, he shared some excerpts from the article, along with this simple comment: “The truth will set you free (“The truth shall set you free“).”

These behind-the-scenes revelations of Black Adam and of Shazam! intervene in a very turbulent context for films stamped DC after their takeover under the aegis of director James Gunn. Gunn announced last January his plan for DC Studios productions for the next few years. A plan with no follow-up for Black Adam and for Shazam!.