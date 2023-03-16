The sale of tickets to see the Argentine team began with great expectation

At that exact time, the site in charge of marketing assigned each user a number in the virtual queue, which in some cases exceeded the figure of 700,000.

“You are online for Argentina vs. Panama. When it is your turn, you will access the website and you will have 10 minutes to make your purchase”, was the legend received by the fans.

At the moment of accessing, each user will have the possibility of buying up to six tickets, whose physical must later be withdrawn with the proof of purchase issued by the system.

The values ​​for the match start at $12,000 for the generals and $7,000 for the generals for children under 10 years of age; $24,000 for the Sívori/Centenario Alta; $48,000 for San Martín/Belgrano Baja; and $49,000 for San Martín/Belgrano Media.

This will be the first presentation of Argentina as world champion with all its stars, since among those summoned will be the 26 winners from Qatar, including Lionel Messi, Ángel Di María, Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez, Julián Álvarez, among others.

The squad was joined by other players who were part of the process and were left out at the last minute and the youth players with a projection to be in the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which will start next September against Ecuador at home.

The expectation is high and it is expected that the 83,000 places will be finished in a few minutes, through the Deportick digital platform, beyond the complaints that were read on social networks due to the high values.

In fact, Argentina last played at home on March 25 against Venezuela at La Bombonera, with a price of $3,900 and the current price for the general represents just over a 300% increase.

To be able to buy, it is necessary to register with an email and, then, follow the corresponding and usual steps such as specifying the number of tickets, choosing the location, the method of payment and acquisition of the same, among others. A “service charge” is added to the price.

On the other hand, the match between Argentina and Panama does not yet have an official schedule, although it has been revealed that it will be at 8:30 p.m., and it will be broadcast live on Public TV and the TyC Sports network, so it can also be seen on the platforms digital TyC Sports Play, DGO, Flow and Telecentro Play.