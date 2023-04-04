The Samsung Galaxy S24 would mark the return of Exynos chips, good or bad idea?

Samsung could bring back the Exynos chips with the Galaxy S24 expected for next year. The South Korean giant is currently working on the SoC Exynos 2400 for 2024, but is it really a good idea?

This year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 with a Snapdragon SoC worldwide. The Galaxy S23 that we had the opportunity to test is equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. Qualcomm has effectively signed a multi-year deal with Samsung to equip Galaxy smartphones with proprietary Snapdragon SoCs. Nevertheless, it could well be that Samsung backtracks and reuse Exynos chips in the future.

Galaxy S23 © Samsung

Before the Galaxy S23, Samsung used to launch its smartphones with an Exynos chip in Europe. Our neighbors across the Atlantic were entitled to a Snapdragon SoC. Most users keep a bad memory of Exynos chips due to performance issues, overheating, etc. So they certainly don’t want to see the Exynos SoCs on Samsung’s flagships again so soon.

Samsung reportedly plans to start mass production of the Exynos 2400 this year

According to a rumor shared by Korean media, Samsung is currently working on the Exynos 2400 chip for next year. This would have 10 CPU cores with 1 primary Cortex-X4 core, 2 high-frequency Cortex-A720 cores, 3 low-frequency Cortex-A720 cores, and 4 power-efficient Cortex-A520 cores. The Exynos 2400 could therefore equip the Galaxy S24 next year. Otherwise, it will probably be the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 whose performance explodes the A16 Bionic of the iPhone 14 Pro.

The Korean media also claims that mass production of the Exynos 2400 would start in November. On the one hand, it makes sense that Samsung wants to increase the market share of its home-made chips. On the other hand, the return of the Exynos chips is likely to be particularly badly received by users. Even though the Galaxy S24 has twice the storage space and more RAM, its processor will still be a deciding factor.

Samsung should therefore succeed in convincing users around the world that its Exynos 2400 chip will be able to offer the same performance as Qualcomm with Snapdragon. It is also expected that the Galaxy S23 FE expected by the end of the year will be equipped with the SoC Exynos 2200. Anyway, Samsung may be preparing the Exynos 2400 chip for other smartphone models and even possibly for the Galaxy S24 FE.

