The Sarah Bernhardt myth in 11 little-known images

Author of a reference biography on Sarah Bernhardt, Claudette Joannis introduces us in her book to a sacred monster who was the most adored diva of the end of the 19th century.e century and the beginning of the XXe. Thanks to archives, documents, correspondence and testimonies, Claudette Joannis restores with talent the dimension of this actress who had several lives: she made sculpture, collected jewellery, frequented the world and the demi-monde, had recourse to plastic surgery and left the memory of an eccentric who gave (almost) as many lovers as roles in the theater. On the occasion of the centenary of Sarah Bernhardt’s death, Claudette Joannis’ book is reissued in an expanded version. For “l’Obs”, she comments on these little-known photos, from the private archive of Frederick Mounet, the grandson of Mounet-Sully, who was the accomplice – and lover – of the great Sarah.

Why the immense Sarah Bernhardt still fascinates 100 years after her death

The motto of Sarah Bernhardt. (FREDERICK MOUNET PRIVATE FUND)

” Currency “All the same”, chosen by 9-year-old Sarah Bernhardt, determined to cross a difficult gap, will become her trademark. She adorns her table service, her stationery, her familiar objects with her SB monogram. This motto displays the will to overcome obstacles and to bear the physical pain of her right leg which she will have amputated at the age of 71. His courage will be an example for