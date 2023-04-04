The Sardines 2023 contest has already opened (and the prize is 1,500 euros)

ANDBetween April 4th and May 4th, there are no limits for the creators and for the creation of Sardines: juniors, seniors, Portuguese, foreigners, individually or collectively, everyone can compete.

Organized by EGEAC, the Sardinhas competition invites the country and the world to give free rein to their imagination in the creation of original models.

Digital or manual, there are a thousand and one ways to create the best sardines: printed, Photoshopped, painted, drawn, embroidered, sculpted, blue, yellow, polka dots, stripes, on cardboard or plasticine.

The choice is yours as all techniques and raw materials are valid.

The originality and creativity of the proposals, as well as their readability and adaptability to different communication materials, will be decisive factors in choosing the winners.

In this 13th edition of the most popular creative contest of the year, 5 winners will be chosen, each with a prize of 1,500 euros. Each candidate, individually or in co-authorship, may submit a maximum of three sardines to the competition. Proposals must be submitted on the tender platform, accessible on the EGEAC website, by 6 pm on May 4th.

Winners will be announced by May 31.

