The SCHAU starts on Thursday!

From March 30th to April 2nd, the show will bring spring to the exhibition center in Dornbirn.

Exhibitors present a wealth of inspiration and ideas in the SCHAU areas of leisure, mobility, garden, living and enjoyment. It is important to discover spring with all your senses.

The SCHAUplatz garden belongs to all open space designers, because gardening makes you happy – whether on the balcony or in your own garden. Enjoyment is part of the SCHAU! like April to spring. At the SCHAUplatz Genuss, the exhibitors show their diversity. The culinary stage belongs to the Burgenland winegrowers and the exhibitors and producers from the Ländle. If you want to see and experience the trends of the coming season first-hand, you should drop by the SCHAUplatz Freizeit. For four days everything revolves around fashion, style, accessories, leisure and travel. The annual fashion highlight awaits visitors in Hall 1. At ModeSCHAU! the latest fashion trends are presented four times a day. Whatever style of living you are looking for, you will find it at SCHAUplatz Wohnen. The CREATIVE SHOW! is the meeting place for all professional and hobby tinkerers, craft lovers and everyone who loves high-quality and handmade pieces. The great freedom rolls: the latest e-car models, stylish bikes as well as camping and caravanning vehicles ensure a strong presence in the mobility SCHAUplatz.

Vorarlberg’s largest youth club

The Junge Halle is celebrating its 25th anniversary and will be transformed into Vorarlberg’s largest youth club for four days this year. The youth organizations from the Ländle present their activities and invite you to get involved and get involved. The topic of “inclusion” is a particular focus. What obstacles do wheelchair users face? How do people without sight find their way around? How does it feel to be physically weak? Together with the state of Vorarlberg and the ÖZIV, visitors are given the opportunity to change perspectives and gain experience for themselves.

An adventure for the whole family

With the Messe-Rallye it goes for the little ones right through the SCHAU!. At various stations, the youngest visitors to the fair can put their skills and knowledge to the test and diligently collect stickers for their rally passes. The gymnastics center in Dornbirn offers all-day activities in Hall 5 for the youngest visitors children’s gymnastics at. Kids aged 3 to 10 years will be on the four days of the fair in the Children’s country from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. in Hall 10. This is also what the youngest visitors in Hall 10 can expect face painting from the IG Eltern-Kinder-Turnen from Dornbirn. children receive one Free ice cream in the south open-air area at the information center. The trade fair visitors are awaited in the south open-air area Autodromeshooting galleries and a fair train for the youngest.

At the SCHAUgarten The motto in the outdoor area is: relax and enjoy the spring. Gardening tips and tricks are available directly from the experts at the garden stage. With the 4country garden and a selection of special features, visitors immerse themselves in the small, fine version of the “Lindau Garden Days” and the “Bregenz Garden Culture”. With the 2nd Mohrenbräu Speed ​​Grill Challenge will be the outdoor area on Saturday at the SCHAU! to the speed grill area for hobby grillers aged 18 and over. For four days, the southern open-air site will be transformed into Street Food-Area. Whether mild or spicy, cold or warm, hearty, vegetarian or temptingly sweet – the tastes and culinary arts of the big wide world are at the SCHAU! to find. Vorarlberg classics and regional dishes await visitors at the several times a day Cooking shows on the pleasure stage in Hall 3. Four times a day, Nouba Events presents the latest trends for the coming season in a rousing Fashion SHOW! in Hall 1. For vintage lovers, the Carla Kilo Sale Caritas Vorarlberg in Hall 2 leaves nothing to be desired. Every day at 1 p.m., the open-air grounds are surrounded by the sounds of the Military Music Vorarlberg Fulfills. At the SHOW conclusion On Thursday, Friday and Saturday evenings, fresh drinks at the bars and the right music ensure a fitting end to the trade fair days. A DJ and live music by the bands “Mir Drei zu viert” and “Acoustic Project” in the foyer of Hall 13/14 guarantee a good atmosphere on Thursday, Friday and Saturday until midnight.

Free arrival and departure by bus and train

The arrival and departure by bus and train in the VVV route network is only free with the VVV online free ticket (trade fair admission tickets are no longer valid as tickets for public transport).

Gratis-Tickets to print out or download to your smartphone.

LOOK!

The Vorarlberg Spring Fair

March 30 to April 02, 2023

Exhibition Center Dornbirn Opening hours: daily from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m

Extended opening hours until midnight Thursday to Saturday at the end of the SCHAU in the foyer of Hall 13/14

school action

Schools also have the opportunity to visit the fair free of charge again. After registering in advance, school classes do not pay admission on Thursday and Friday. Registrations at: schau.messedornbirn.at/schulaktion2023

ticket prices

Adults: 10 euros on site / 9.50 euros online

Reduced ticket: 8.50 euros on site and online

Children (6-14 years): 5 euros on site / 4.50 euros online

Afternoon ticket (from 3.30 p.m.): 5.50 euros on site and online

Free entry on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. if you arrive by bus, train or bike.