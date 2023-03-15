The schedule of Manchester City’s next 5 games after eliminating Leipzig in the Champions League

Manchester City have enjoyed at the expense of RB Leipzig and have given a real display to qualify for the Champions League quarterfinals. A resounding 7-0 lead by 5 goals from Haaland, Gundogan and Kevin De Bruyne sends a message to the rest of the European teams.
Now it’s time to focus on domestic competitions to continue fighting for all the titles they aspire to, and curves are coming for Pep’s team. These are the next 5 matches for Manchester City:
Manchester City-Burnley, FA Cup quarter-finals
The first test for the Manchester team is the FA Cup quarterfinals. After eliminating Bristol City with a comfortable 3-0 victory, City now hosts Burnley. The ‘citizens’ cannot sleep, because Burnley is intractable in the Championship and has only lost two games in the competition. Even so, the statistics are on the side of Manchester City, who have been winning the duel since 2018.
Manchester City-Liverpool. Jornada 29 de Premier League
With the quarter-finals of the FA Cup over, Manchester City turns all its attention to the Premier League. The first litmus test to stay hooked on the fight for the title is against Klopp’s Liverpool. The first league match was against Liverpool by the minimum, but the last match between the two was for Manchester City in the EFL Cup.
Southampton-Manchester City. Jornada 30 de Premier League
Later, City visit the bottom of the Premier League after a week without a game. This is the easiest game, on paper, of the 5 that Manchester City has to play, so knowing Pep Guardiola you can expect a lot of rotations to get the entire squad ready and rest the starters.
Determined. First leg of the Champions League quarterfinals
After three straight games in English competitions, the Champions League returns. As the draw has not yet taken place, which will take place on Friday with all the teams already classified, it is not known when or against whom City will play, but it will do so either on April 11 or 12.
Manchester City-Leicester City. Jornada 31 de Premier League
On April 16, City receives Leicester in what seems to be a great match, since Pep’s men need to add to follow Arsenal and Leicester have to move away from the relegation zone, and it is also a game that is usually tied no matter the position of each team.
|
Rival
|
Date
|
Time
|
competition
|
TV channel
|
Burnley
|
18-03-2023
|
18:45 Spain, 12:45 Mexico, 14:45 Argentina
|
FA Cup
|
DAZN
|
Liverpool
|
1-04-2023
|
13:30 Spain, 07:30 Mexico, 09:30 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Southampton
|
9-04-2023
|
15:00 Spain, 09:00 Mexico, 11:00 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
|
Determined
|
11/12-04-2023
|
21:00 Spain, 15:00 Mexico, 17:00 Argentina
|
Champions League
|
Movistar Plus
|
Leicester City
|
16-04-2023
|
17:30 Spain, 11:30 Mexico, 13:30 Argentina
|
Premier League
|
DAZN
