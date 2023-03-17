The schedule of the next 5 games of the Tigers

In this way, the technician marco antonio ruiz could calm the waters a bit, since in the MX League he was highly criticized after being beaten 0-2 by America in it university stadiumafter the goals of the Uruguayan jonathan rodriguez and the Argentine Leo Suarezcausing the team to stay with 21 points in the third rung.

However, the U of Nuevo León must turn the page quickly because they still have a long way to go, thinking about the quarterfinals. Concachampions and the regular phase of the championship, where it will seek to advance directly to the league and avoid repechage.

Here the schedule of the next five games of tigers:

Currently, the team led by Victor Manuel Vucetich He has 28 points, scoring seven from the three who escort him, Toluca, tigers y Chivashence the chima He must throw all the meat on the spit to reduce the distance with the albiazules.

Without a doubt, it will be a tough test for the university coach to finish putting the fans on his side or against him, which will be difficult when facing an old sea lion like The king midaswhich aims to stay on top and thus always close the turn in the league.

In the last Regio Classic there was a scoreless draw in the BBVA Bancomer Stadiumbut prior to that, there have been three victories for the cats against a victory for Monterrey, although in the end the statistics are of little use in these duels.

The scarlet team has gone from less to more, so much so that it has already reached second place in the general table with 21 units, after having thrashed 4-1 against Mazatlan. Despite the fact that the Uruguayan Leo Fernandez He did not participate against the Mazatlecos due to groin pain, the team showed that there is not a single star but a team in which everyone performs at their best, so the royals must be alert.

The last two clashes between the two have been won by the San Nicolás de las Garza team, which were played at the Volcanobut in the last visit of the cats to Hell they took a 3-1 defeat, so anything could happen.

For now it is unknown who the royals will play against because their rival could be the motagua from Honduras or the Pachucathat is, the first match of the quarterfinals would be held at the National Stadium of Tegucigalpa or in the Hidalgo Stadiumdepending on who advances this Thursday when the clubs that will continue to seek CONCACAF glory are fully defined, although it is clear that they will suffer a lot with the absence of Caetanowho is the leader of the central defense.

In the first clash between Hondurans and Mexicans there was a goalless draw. Due to this, the series is open and the Tuzos will have to take care of the visiting goal factor, since although they will play in El Huracán, it is possible that El Ciclón will come out with everything to try to seek victory. From now on, the U should take note because one of them will be their rival to seek the ticket to the semifinals.

The Incomparables should take advantage of the locality to be able to put three points into the bag, since as it is Matchday 14, it will already be shaping up how the regular phase would end to meet the four that will advance directly to the league and the eight that will play the playoffs, something that the U will want to avoid.

The statistics are in favor of the auriazul club because of the five clashes that have been recorded since the appearance of the Faro team, tigers They have three wins against one loss and one draw, but the last three were precisely in favor of the royals. In any case, they should avoid overconfidence because at the same time they will be recovering from the Ida de Concachampions and they will have to take care of themselves to play the Vuelta.

Maybe for Ida, the French team Andre Pierre Gignac and company will have gone out to speculate and defend themselves to avoid the goal against, although the ideal would be to seek to pierce the nets due to the visiting goal factor. However, he could feel more secure knowing that the return will be defined in his territory, sheltered by his people.

At the end of the day, the U has a compact squad that has the chance to fight with everything for both the League and the Concachampions, only what could harm would be the appearance of injuries, something that continually attacks the squad and would be a danger. Then the last three games of C2023 will come.