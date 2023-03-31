“The Schlagerboys” with their next hit “24 hours”

RTLZWEI

“Die Schlagerboys” are back with a new single and a fresh sound

The song “24 hours” convinces with hip dance grooves and sound quality

“24 Hours” will be available starting Friday, March 31, 2023

The easy-going song “24 Hours” by the German/Dutch Schlager-Pop-Duo “Die Schlagerboys” is catchy and won’t get out of your head that quickly. Mitch and Dominic produce pop songs with a new and fresh sound. The duo would like to build on the existing, very successful Schlager combinations and now transfer them to a young target group. “24 Hours” will be released by EL CARTEL MUSIC on Friday March 31st, distributed by Universal Music.

“Die Schlagerboys” Mitch and Dominic release their new song “24 hours”, which convinces with a fresh and new sound. The German/Dutch Schlager-Pop-Duo presents poppy Schlager songs, with real catchy tunes and the necessary impetus to dance along. Together they combine trendy content with classic hits and try to connect to existing combinations of two and transfer the success of the hit to a young target group.

For several years Mitch has been successfully touring the Netherlands as a member of a cover band and has performed on many stages. Dominic has appeared as a solo artist in recent years – including as a support act for Wincent Weiss and on Dirk Nowitzki’s “Champions for Charity”. Now the two thoroughbred musicians have teamed up to stir up the German music scene – especially Schlager – as a duo.

After a brilliant entry into the hit world with her first singles “Mein Stern” and “Verliebte Jungs”, successful producer Ivo Moring is again responsible for the sound of her next hit “24 hours”. This is about the most beautiful thing in the world – being newly in love and that you just can’t get enough of the other! But “24 hours” is not only lyrically captivating, but also creates a good atmosphere in clubs and at every hit party with trendy dance grooves and high sound quality. On June 4th, the “Schlagerboys” will also appear at the ZDF television garden. Let their youthful casualness and the emotional song sweeten your day.

The song “24 Hours” by Schlagerboys Mitch and Dominic will be released on March 31, 2023 as a single and party mix by EL CARTEL MUSIC, distributed by Universal Music.

