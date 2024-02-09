The second edition of Red Bull 5 Lives leaves moments and Mecha as champion

The first edition of Red Bull 5 Lives It was a pleasant surprise. Its tan dynamic format and varied in terms of beats y MCs made it one of the best battle events of 2023. After its success, the Austrian brand repeated the scenario and Colombia I returned to enjoy how big Five freestylers see while one very intense and reduced duels. In this 2024 installment, which we hope will be the first of the year, we saw how Chuty went viral by improvising on a reggaeton base. We also witnessed the great level of rapping that Jota or Mecha have. And of course, Yoiker and Rapder left us good rhymes and great battles, such as, for example, the one in which The international champion passed a Chuty over everything.

Although this event the result was the least. It is true that Nitro, Gazir and Maritheathe three judgesthey had to sweat it out over some verdict, but the most important thing was that everyone enjoyed. And the objective was more than met. Both the competitors, the Colombian public present there and the spectators who watched from home had fun watching their freestylers favorites in a less competitive environment than usual, but more cheerful and dynamic.

Mecha enjoyed and made people enjoy

Mecha was the best of the event. The Argentine, as mentioned before, felt very comfortable rapping about the different reggaeton, reggae, latin, rock, boombap, 808 and electronic rhythms what I was putting DJ Sonicko. Beyond thinking about super convoluted concepts, he let himself go and had moments of high-level fluidity. Chuty It was the last rival he defeated. The Spanish knows that combined moments of disinhibition with others in which he acted like the beast he is.

Whomwhich was the third one whose 5 lives lasted the longest, was perhaps along with Mecha the one who raps the most with a white mind and delighted the public with his flow so characteristic. Previously to Peruvian, Rappers I had seen how all the lights went out. The Mexican had some problem during the event, like the moment when belched accidentally, but leave good bars, as we are accustomed to. His compatriot, Yoiker, was the first to leave the stage. His performance was not bad, but he had a hard time competing with the great figures of this second edition. In conclusion, Red Bull 5 Lives fell in love again to the followers of freestyle for its dynamism and freshness, in addition to being one of the few events in which the The public, the jury and the competitors were always with a smile on their mouths.