The second half begins without goals between Cruz Azul and Atl. of Saint Louis

The teams are already on the pitch! Blue Cross and Atl. de San Luis failed to score in the first stage and the partial score is 0-0 at the Azteca stadium.

A match with a lot of adrenaline is expected, in which none of the teams will want to give up three points, motivated by the victories obtained last day.

Cruz Azul defeated Pumas UNAM 1-0. After losing 1 chance and winning 3, he comes to this day with the hope of avoiding losing streaks. During those days, they managed to concede 4 goals and have been able to beat the rival goal 7 times.

Atl. de San Luis comes from a 2-0 victory against Querétaro. In the last 4 games played, they have accumulated 1 draw and 3 losses. He added a total of 4 goals and they scored 8 in his bow.

The home owner is in ninth place and has 13 points (4 PG – 1 PE – 5 PP), while the visit added 12 units and is in fifteenth place in the tournament (3 PG – 3 PE – 5 PP ).

Guillermo Pacheco Larios was the referee who led the match at the Azteca stadium.

Cruz Azul formation today

Coach Ricardo Ferretti took the field in a 4-3-3 formation with Jesús Corona in goal; Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar, Ramiro Funes Mori and Julio Domínguez on the defensive line; Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira and Ramiro Carrera in midfield; and Uriel Antuna, Augusto Lotti and Rodolfo Rotondi in attack.

Formation of Atl. from st louis today

For his part, André Soares Jardine stopped a 4-5-1 strategy on the field with Marcelo Barovero in goal; Ricardo Chávez, Unai Bilbao, José García, Eduardo Águila as defense; Juan Manuel Sanabria, Rodrigo Dourado, Dieter Villalpando, Mateo Klimowicz and Jhon Murillo in the middle; and with Léo Bonatini in the lead.

