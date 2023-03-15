The security operation for the classic from La Plata: bottles, schedules and guarded areas

Next Sunday the city will be paralyzed -soccer wise, of course- with the 166th edition of the La Plata classic. Gymnastics will receive Estudiantes from 4:30 p.m. at the Juan Carmelo Zerillo stadium, with the refereeing of the World Cup player Facundo Tello.

One of the issues that always attracts attention is security and the measures adopted in special operations for these events.

On this subject, the head of Aprevide Eduardo Aparicio, gave some details for next Sunday. “Yesterday – on Tuesday – we had the first coordination meeting. The doors will open 3 hours before the game, we ask the fans to come early. We are thinking of something alternative with music, so that it is a party, that is consistent to the circumstances and that they can receive their fans in a good way.Several Argentine soccer clubs are trying this, such as Racing, Independiente, Lanús before the game, they put a DJ around their stadium, gastronomy, so that , prior to the game, the supporters spend a pleasant moment.

On the number of spectators there are for this classic in the Forest, the official explained that “it is enabled for 27 thousand spectators. It is not allowed to sell general tickets, we are going to give priority to the partners. We are going to locate the Student leaders In the boxes below, the glass part. We thought it was good because they go in and out easily and are sheltered. But this is going to be a football party and I think that’s how it has to be.

Although the heat wave has already begun to subside as of today, the issue of permission for the entry of water bottles, Aparicio said that “it will be allowed if the temperature is above 35 degrees, otherwise it will not.

As for the operation outside the Forest area, he said that “culturally, the team that wins goes out to celebrate. The only thing we ask is that they do it in peace. It’s a football game, I know it’s the classic rival, of neighborhood, but we must not attack each other. We have mobiles in Plaza Moreno, in the Cathedral in the part of the church. All that area will be guarded by the police forces. “