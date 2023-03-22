The Senate received the Minister of Security, Claudio Brilloni

the lieutenant governor Alejandra Rodenasreceived together with the provincial senators the Minister of Security of the province, Claudio Brilloni.

He was accompanied by the Secretary of Government, Oscar Urruty; the Secretary of Penitentiary Affairs, Walter Galvez; the Secretary of Institutional and Social Security Management, Jose Horacio Cordoba Rios; and the Secretary of Information Policy and Management of the Ministry of Security, Jorge Fernandez.

Present at the meeting were senators Miguel Rabbia, Eduardo Rosconi, Guillermo Cornaglia, Armando Traferri, Osvaldo Sosa, Rubén Pirola, Alcides Calvo, José Baucero, Leonardo Diana, Germán Giacomino, Orfilio Marcón, Felipe Michlig, Rodrigo Borla, Lisandro Enrico and Hugo Rasetto.

During the meeting chaired by the lieutenant governor, The minister outlined the current security situation from the province. For their part, legislators expressed their concerns and points of view related to the issue.