The sentence for shouting freedom is greater than for homicide

HAVANA CUBA . – On Monday, January 15, after six in the afternoon, Liudmila González, 36 years old, was walking towards her house in the Atarés neighborhood, Cerro municipality, ten minutes from the center of Havana, when two boys on an electric motorcycle They passed by her and took two bags with food recently purchased at a state market that sells for foreign currency.

“They dislocated my shoulder and dragged me down the street before I could let go of my bags. I immediately went to the police and filed a report. The instructor told me that they would open an investigation, but he didn’t give me much hope, since there are more and more gangs in the streets committing robberies and the MININT (the Ministry of the Interior that controls the Police and other repressive bodies) does not have enough resources to face this crime wave,” says Liudmila.

“Imagine that you go to the authorities and they tell you that they cannot confront crime. So what can people do? When they put up a sign against the government, five patrol cars appear and a group of ‘insurers’ (agents) begin to investigate. But when a citizen is robbed, there are no computers to make spoken portraits, chemicals to take fingerprints at the crime scene, or trained dogs to track the thieves.. All that nonsense remains in the police series that appear on television and where thieves are always caught. In real life it is different,” says González.

Yeison, a musician, has had his home robbed twice in less than a year. “The first time they brought me the split compressors that I had on the roof. On the second occasion, he was outside the country, they entered and carried everything. I guess they needed a van to carry so much stuff. No one saw anything. And when I go to the police they repeat the same motto: we are working on the case. I highly doubt they will catch the thieves.”

Indifference is worse

An elderly retiree who lives south of the capital and preferred not to give her name, believes that more alarming than the increase in crime is “the indifference of the government, which instead of implementing economic packages that impoverish the people or paying paltry checkbooks to retirees who have them going hungry, should carry out a raid against crime. The country has gotten out of hand. “They want to sell the story that people support the system and are happy in a nation where basic services don’t work and the police are ineffective.”

And he asks: “Why do we Cubans want a mediocre dictator like Díaz-Canel who is incapable of managing the economy or maintaining citizen security? Cuba needs a guy like Bukele to put an end to crime. If the thieves, I approve. I have become paranoid. Every time my children send me food or money I try not to let the neighbors know. Sometimes even those who bring packages of food or money are willing to scam you or pass the information on to the neighbors. thieves and then they rob you.”

In 2023 there were 88 femicides in the country. Last mid-December, 16-year-old teenager Melani García Lorenzo, a resident of Lawton, was allegedly murdered by her partner. Her mother told the independent media Cubanet that she called the police 22 times when the attacker forcibly took her daughter and her two-year-old grandson. When the police showed up it was too late.

In February 2023, faced with threats from his ex-partner, an older man, Leidy Bacallao Santana, 17 years old, tried to seek refuge at the police station in his town, in Camalote, Camagüey. She was killed right in the place where she should have been protected.

Femicides on the rise

In the first fortnight of 2024, independent observatories verified four femicides and reported complaints of passivity on the part of police forces. On January 11, Dailene Fernández Carasa, 34 years old, was attacked in her own home by her partner, who then committed suicide. The young woman lived in the Alamar neighborhood, Habana del Este municipality. Numerous citizen sources denounced the alleged police inaction on the part of a patrol that arrived at the scene of the incident and did not proceed to enter the home.

Cases without solution

A former officer of the DTI (Technical Department of Investigations), assures that “just as the country has qualitatively regressed in terms of public health, education and sugar production, in the professional order the police forces leave much to be desired when compared to work. what we did twenty years ago. To be a police investigator you must have a vocation. And currently most instructors do not have sufficient aptitude. Like many institutions in Cuba, the police force has also been corrupted and the officers are more there to solve fuel, money and food than to work.”, he explains and adds:

“The technique is mainly used in homicides or robberies of State institutions. Solved cases have decreased dramatically. Two decades ago, 80 to 90 percent of crimes were solved. Now the index does not exceed 50 percent. Years ago, in addition to greater professional qualifications, the police forces relied on the sector chiefs and the CDR (neighborhood organization called the Committee for the Defense of the Revolution) who gave us information. Now the CDRs don’t work. And the population, due to distrust in law enforcement, does not usually report criminal acts. Old crimes such as illegal gambling and prostitution are no longer hidden. Nor the sale of stolen merchandise in state warehouses. Who is going to report someone who sells beef if he is obliged to buy from them? Nowadays, many people tend to take the law into their own hands. Others, with high purchasing power, install closed circuit cameras, alarms and shield their homes as if they were bunkers. “They even have firearms.”

DIARIO LAS AMÉRICAS asked 18 people of both sexes between the ages of 19 and 86 and they all agree that criminal sanctions should be more severe. 16 of the 18 respondents, including Ingrid, are in favor of “sentencing to the death penalty anyone who murders or rapes, murders a person or enters a house to steal. “It cannot be that for killing a cow they punish you with twenty years and for murdering a citizen they impose the same penalty.”

For his part, Sergio, another respondent, said that four years ago a mobile phone and his wallet with the money were stolen. “Luckily people were able to catch him. The thief was given six years in prison and for ‘good behavior’ he is already on the street. However, I have neighbors who were sentenced to thirty years for shouting freedom in the 9/11 protests.” .

Also kidnappings

In the last five years, in addition to increasing murders, new criminal variants such as kidnapping have emerged. “A relative of mine had his car stolen and they asked him for $4,000 in exchange to get it back. Not having that amount of money, they stole all the parts of the car and then burned the body. The police have not caught anyone,” said Rigoberto, one of the 18 interviewed.

The wave of violence could be one of the causes of the decrease in trips to the Island by Cubans living abroad. In 2019, 623,975 Cubans residing abroad visited the country. Last year, 358,480 compatriots traveled to Cuba, 42.55% less than five years ago.

Indira, a resident of Miami, intended to travel to Havana, to visit her grandparents and take a walk with a friend. “But my parents advised me against it when they knew the level of violence in Cuba. In the end I canceled the flight.”

Since January 7, Yorjelguis Bolaños Fernández, 41 years old, a Cuban resident in the United States and father of three children, disappeared in the town of Madruga, Mayabeque province. His family has offered a $3,000 reward for information about his whereabouts.

Every day, in independent media and on social networks, reports of murders and other violent crimes appear and accuse law enforcement forces of police inaction. Meanwhile, the official press remains silent in response.

Especial

