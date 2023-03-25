The service stations seek to regulate by law the collection with credit cards

In the last few hours authorities of the Confederation of Hydrocarbons Trading Entities (Cecha) announced that they began a new round of dialogue in the Chamber of Deputies with the aim of advance with the treatment of the bill on operations with credit cards in service stations.

The president of the organization, Vicente Impieriexplained in a statement that contact with legislators seeks to warn about “the claims made for the collection of abusive fees imposed in credit card operations, which on average range from 1.30 to 1.50% of the total billed”.

The entities that bring together the owners of service stations also alert about “the excessive days it takes to credit the amounts for sales with the plastics”, situations that this summer led them to analyze the possibility of suspending card charges. The leader also commented that these concerns were transmitted in different instances to the issuing companies, but “unfortunately there were no favorable responses despite the damage caused by operating in this way.”

The claim is preceded by a judicial filing by the Argentine Federation of Interior Gas Dispensers (FAENI), which obtained a ruling in the first instance of the Buenos Aires National Commercial Court, which upheld its claim of abuse of dominant position. With this ruling, in Santa Fe the commission for the sale of fuel with credit cards must not be greater than 0.5% and the accreditation of payments must be made within a maximum period of three days.

The objective of the stationers is to achieve the modification of Law 25,065, which makes it possible to definitively establish that 0.5% of the tariff for payment operations with credit cards, regardless of the bank or issuing entity, and that the accreditation are reduced to 48/72 hours.