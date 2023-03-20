The Settlers: New alliances for consoles postponed – even canceled for Switch?

The latest installment in the Settlers series, The Settlers: New Alliances, certainly didn’t have it easy. It was first turned inside out in the course of development, then in the beta phase the majority of the fan community found it insufficient and finally the game for the PC release had to struggle with technical problems on the one hand and on the other hand didn’t cut a very good figure in our test . This week, The Settlers: New Alliances should have also been released on March 23 for Playstation 4, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch.

So today we contacted Ubisoft PR to review the console versions for a test update. However, the answer we received surprised us a little. Because it was an info that the release of the console versions was postponed at short notice. This was also communicated in a short message on Friday via the official settler account on Twitter. It states that The Settlers: New Alliances will be moved to consoles in order to provide the best possible experience for players. A new date was not announced.

An interesting detail is revealed by the game’s product page on the Ubisoft Store. There, the respective buy buttons of the digital versions for PS4 and Xbox One link to the Playstation or Xbox store – where they are currently listed as not available for pre-order.

However, there is no sign of the Nintendo Switch version. Neither in the Ubisoft Store nor on the official Nintendo website.

Could that mean that with the postponement of the PS4 and Xbox One versions, the implementation for Switch has even been stopped altogether? Ubisoft games are usually listed on both websites before they are released. However, it is not possible to say for sure at the moment, it may just be an error.

Technically, an implementation of The Settlers: New Alliances for Nintendo Switch should at least be feasible, after all, the strategy game uses the Snow Drop Engine. This has delivered very decent results on the switch, for example in Mario + Rabbids: Sparks of Hope or Immortals: Fenyx Rising. In any case, the very short-term postponement and the lack of a new date do not bode well.