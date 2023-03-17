The seven most expensive cosmetic items in video games

The cost of these aspects is given by the rarity and the few units that are put up for sale.

Paying 60 or 70 dollars for a video game seems little compared to some prices for cosmetic elements that players buy to style their characters and weapons, in fact, it is said that there are figures with which you could buy a house or a car .

In most cases, these products, known as skins, are from free titles that monetize through these sales, despite the fact that they do not represent any improvement in skills or statistics, but rather are aesthetic.

Counter Strike: Global Offensive (CS:GO) is the game with the most expensive cosmetic items, reaching figures of up to a million dollars. But also, other titles like Dota 2 and Diablo III appear with items that do provide improvements to the player.

It may interest you: League of Legends: which is the most hated and most loved champion

The game was shut down in 2014, but before that its auction center moved a lot of money, as was the case with this weapon, which was one of the most powerful.

The player who managed to get it initially sold it for $250, not knowing how valuable it was, because it was finally reacquired for $14,000.

The cost of these aspects is given by the rarity and the few units that are put up for sale.

The name of this item is literally that: sword. A weapon that did have a high impact on the game by having high statistics that benefited the wearer.

The reason for its value is that it was sold at auction before Age of Wulin was officially released and its final price was $16,000.

This article has many elements for which it is considered strange within this video game. It is a courier that brings items to the base and that was only obtainable during a specific time, had a high degree of rarity, had a hard to find effect and was pink, which was almost impossible to see. All of this led to it costing $38,000.

It may interest you: What I should know before buying a graphics card and being the best gamer

In 2018, Cloud9 became the first American team to win the world cup of this video game and the best player in the tournament was Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham, so the developers decided to make a version of the weapon he used in the final, including his signature and a series of commemorative stickers. It was sold for $61,000.

The cost of these aspects is given by the rarity and the few units that are put up for sale.

This is a case similar to the previous one. When a skin in CS:GO is classified as a ‘Souvenir’ it is because it commemorates an esports event and has special shapes, colors and stickers.

In the case of this weapon, there are only 114 units and its price is $100,000 or more.

It may interest you: PlayStation would have two new consoles with Pro features

This purchase happened recently. It was sold for $160,000 and there are already players offering $400,000 to have it. The reason is that it has four very valuable stickers and it recently came out of the game designer factory.

We have already seen firearms, swords and even messengers, but the most expensive skin in a video game is a knife.

The story begins in 2016 when it was bought for $100,000 and among the community it is classified as “mythical”, since the chances for a player to appear in a box is one in 371 million.

Due to its high value it has never been sold again, but its owner has already rejected offers for 1.5 million dollars.