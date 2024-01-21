The shocking photograph of Toi Moreno pregnant to congratulate her daughter on her birthday

Toi Moreno is celebrating. The communicator celebrates the fourth anniversary of the birth of her daughter Lola and, to this end, she has published a video on her Instagram account compiling some images of the first years of her daughter’s life, in addition to other graphic memories of a pregnancy that she has no qualms about camouflaging.

One of the images shows a person posed in front of the mirror with a clearly budding belly in the days before giving birth. A photograph that had not been shown at any time and that demonstrates the difficulties that the presenter suffered during the weeks of pregnancy. Some conflicts that she herself has highlighted every time she has been asked about the subject.

Four years ago today you came into this world to change mine. Every day I give thanks because you are the best thing that has happened to me and will ever happen to me. I want to be that mother you deserve and may you never feel like you lack love. I love you Lola. Happy birthday daughter, the former MasterChef Celebrity contestant wrote.

Mother at 46 years old

Toi Moreno resorted to assisted reproduction treatments to fulfill her dream of being a mother. The treatment, more specifically, was egg donation, a process in which the eggs belong to a female donor.. The events occurred this way because years before becoming a mother, when she was 35 years old, she tried it with her own genetics.but she had several abortions, as she herself revealed in the podcast Let’s talk about fertility.

It was never the time for a work issue, I have not had another story. When I had a program that was working I didn’t want to do it in case they took it away from me. And when I didn’t work it wasn’t the time because I didn’t have money. She never was, until she was at the age of 46, she added before revealing that she still doubts whether she had to have two embryos so that her daughter would have had a brother.

