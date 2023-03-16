The shocking video that shows a group of motorcyclists shooting a baby in La Plata

A boy was shot during an alleged fight over the sale of drugs in La Plata and the violent episode was recorded on video. According to the authorities, everything happened at 1 and 90. In the images you can see how several motorcycles pass by the place and open fire against a group of people who were in the corner, causing a bullet wound to the boy.

Although there are still no detainees for the incident, spokesmen for the Municipality indicated that what happened It would be linked to the sale of drugs in the Los Hornos megatoma. In this sense, from the Commune they suspect that the group that was on the corner was trying to seize the aforementioned territory to trade the illicit substances, while the criminals who shot were sent by those who currently sell in the place.

Given this situation, the authorities remarked that in the megatoma “there is no police presence and the drug gangs find refuge and can act freely”.

Events of these characteristics generate great concern among residents, who request immediate responses from the authorities due to the alarming level of insecurity in the neighborhood.