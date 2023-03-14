The shocking videos of the terrible fire of a logging company in La Plata

Moments of extreme tension were lived this Tuesday morning, when the fire seized a logger in La Plata. For reasons and circumstances that are being investigated, the fire originated in the business located at the corner of Camino General Belgrano and 484, in the town of Gonnet.

Police sources confirmed 0221.com.arthat they should have gone to the place three crews of firefighters to quell the flames in the 1,000-square-meter shed. Witnesses and inhabitants of the area recorded the moment in which the flames advanced on the facilities.

The shocking videos show the magnitude of the fire, the damage caused and also what could have happened if the flames spread to neighboring properties, where a lubrication center and a woodshed work.

According to the official report, “the affectation was approximately 90%” of the structure. Firefighters and Boanerense Police personnel worked on the scene to carry out the corresponding tasks of extinction and debris of the place, which was seriously damaged.

Specialists from the City Bell, Villa Elisa and La Plata fire stations participated in the work, as well as the municipal delegation with machinery to carry out the removal of the damaged structure that obstructed the passage in the area.

The battle against the flames lasted all night, but fortunately they were controlled and reportedly extinguished before they could spread to other buildings in the area.