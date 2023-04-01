The ski jumping icon had to eat his words – Janne Ahonen makes a new FM comeback: “Will have the coolest helmet”

Janne Ahonen puts on the competition suit again. Ahonen has decided to jump into FM in mid-April.

Last year, Janne Ahonen made a short comeback and won an FM bronze in the big hill in Lahtis. A year later, the desire to compete has arisen again.

Då FM-medaljerna standar spel i normalbacken i Rovaniemi i mit av april ska Ahonen hoppa. The message was given by Yles Urheilustudio.

– A year ago I said that I would never jump on a slope smaller than the big one in Lahti, but now it seems that I am on my way to FM on a normal slope, says Ahonen, who last jumped in the normal slope five years ago.

Will there be a new FM medal?

Ahonen, 45, says that it was the spring sun and the desire to challenge himself that led him to sign up for FM.

– When it’s spring and the sun is shining, you start to feel like a little boy who wants to go to the toboggan run to have fun, he says.

After the FM bronze in the big hill last year, Ahonen does not set any medal goals for this comeback.

– And not so many other goals either. I know I will have the coolest helmet, but I won’t tell you more about it now, says Ahonen.

Yle broadcasts FM on April 14 to 15.