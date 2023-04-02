The ski jumping season is over – Slovenian double victory in the last competition

The Nashville Predators are keeping their slim hopes of making the playoffs alive. On Saturday night, the team grabbed two important points when they defeated St. Louis Blues by 6–1.

Juuse Saros kept a clean sheet for just over 49 minutes for Nashville, but in the end Calle Rosén managed to outwit the goalkeeper. It was still the only goal that Saros conceded and he ended up making 21 saves.

Nashville was really sharp at the beginning of the match and Tommy Novak and Cody Glass ensured that the team led 2-0 after just over seven minutes. Nashville punctuated the game in the second period as the team went up 4–0 after goals by Colton Sissons and Luke Evangelista.

Kasperi Kapanen played over 18 minutes for St. Louis but did not account for any points.