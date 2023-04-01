The sky is not the limit! | Solar hole, alignment of planets, dark matter e+

Black holes, Sun, dark matter, Venus and Moon. The astronomical subjects that stood out this week are quite varied and include discoveries that will help solve some of the biggest mysteries in science today.

Check below the summary of the main space news of the last few days:

A hole 20 times larger than Earth in the Sun

We’re likely to see a lot of the saying “the Sun approaches the solar maximum that will occur in 2025” from now on. It’s just that, until that date, the activity of our star will gradually increase and we will see a lot of amazing things happening there. Especially because now we have more instruments than in other solar cycles, which last 11 years each.

Now, a huge coronal hole has appeared on the Sun, 18 to 20 times the size of Earth and spewing electrically charged particles towards us. But we don’t need to worry, because, until now, our magnetic field has protected us from all the intense events of the star.

The alignment of five planets in the sky

Inhabitants of the northern hemisphere were able to check out a special alignment of five planets: Mercury, Jupiter, Venus, Mars and Uranus. In Brazil, the event took place during the day, so we didn’t have the opportunity to appreciate it.

Anyway, The Virtual Telescope project streamed the lineup live online, and you can check it out in the video above.

Dark matter around a black hole

For the first time, scientists have detected the presence of dark matter around a black hole. Yeah, more and more invisible objects in the universe can be found, now together.

Astronomers observed stars orbiting a pair of black holes and noticed that their speed unexpectedly slowed down by about 1 millisecond per year, due to the presence of dark matter exerting its gravity on the objects.

The “tsunami” in the clouds of Venus

Scientists have observed Venus for more than 100 days and conducted the first study into the evolution of the cloud discontinuity there, a type of atmospheric “tsunami” that ripples through the planet’s deepest clouds. However, they observed it propagating at higher altitudes, never seen before, up to 70km in altitude.

The images showed that the discontinuity propagated to the planet’s upper clouds due to wind speeds, which can increase at the top of the clouds. With this, the discontinuity tries to propagate higher and ends up dissipating.

The hypothetical and curious dark matter planets

If dark matter exists in the form of “blobs”, as some scientists believe, it is possible that they could be detected as they pass in front of a star. The idea is strange, but a new study deals exactly with the possibilities of finding these objects.

Of course, dark matter cannot be seen by any kind of telescope, but there are some techniques that could be used for such detection. These techniques consist of observing the movement and brightness of a given star — exactly what astronomers do to find exoplanets.

Even a dark matter planet can cause its star to shift slightly as it orbits around it. The star’s light curve could also change slightly as the dark blob passes in front of it.

Mapping 85,000 volcanoes on Venus

This map won’t show you how to get to your destination while on vacation, but it does reveal the position of 85,000 volcanoes on Venus. It was produced using data from NASA’s Magellan mission and includes volcanoes up to 5 kilometers in diameter.

Although there are also volcanoes with a diameter between 20 and 100 km, smaller ones (5 km) represent 99% of the data already obtained on these geological structures.

Photo of the Moon taken by Japanese lander

The photo above was recorded by the Hakuto-R lander, from the Japanese ispace, after an insertion maneuver in the lunar orbit. The mission was launched in December 2022 and will try to land on the surface of the Moon in April, taking with it the Rashid rover, from the United Arab Emirates. Until then, we should see more pictures of the Moon taken by Japan’s lander.