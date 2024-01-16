The song that could link a tempter from Temptation Island with Lola ndigo

Children in Granada are not born in the hospital. They come out of a chicken egg and go down the street to Josea. With this verse, Lola ndigo and La Zowi inaugurate the song I have a boyfriend, a song in which they pay tribute to the province where they are both from and which was released approximately a month ago.

What the former Operacin Triunfo contestant possibly did not expect was that she would be linked to a participant in Temptation Island. To understand the premise we must go back to the verse of discord. The one on Friday, farmer, we do it on the tractor, says the song in a phrase that reminded the presentation that the tempter Sergio made in this seventh edition of the Mediaset format.

I am a farmer, one of those who no longer exist. This good-natured face doesn’t define me. “Here I come to find love and one of you is coming with me on the tractor,” said the man from Granada, unleashing laughter from his fellow villamates and even from their partners.

Quickly, several Twitter users noticed the coincidence in the speeches and even realized that the two are from the same town, Hutor. In fact, On his Instagram profile there is a photograph published hugging the artist from behind in which the two appear smiling.which would be an unequivocal gesture that they know each other.

It was Lola ndigo herself who, on her Twitter account, was in charge of confirming that Sergio and she know each other. Responding to a user who told him it was the one on Fridays, heThe dancer and singer responded with laughter and revealing her real nickname: Chechu, later clarifying that it is from Hutor. Of course, he did not want to confirm or deny that it was the one he was referring to in the song.

