The southeastern United States remains on alert for the storm

Washington, Mar 27 (EFE).- The southeastern United States remains on alert this Monday with the forecast of strong electrical storms in that part of the country, in addition to those registered since last Friday, which left at least 26 dead in Mississippi and Alabama, the National Weather Service warned Monday.

There is a slight risk of excessive precipitation in the region as storms continue in places that had already experienced heavy rains on Sunday, with some storms also expected to move from moderate to heavy.

The National Weather Service (NWS) believes that unusually high humidity will maintain the threat of increased rainfall rates and localized torrential downpours.

The agency added on its website that the frontal system that advances through the south will also move to the east on Monday, while another cold front over Canada slides to the south and will increase the possibility of precipitation also in the northeast.

Weather forecasters call for the heaviest rainfall on California’s central coast on Tuesday, with a slight risk of excessive rainfall in the coastal mountains that makes that region still sensitive to the possibility of flooding.

The NWS is forecasting above-average temperatures across the South this Monday.

At least 20 tornadoes affected Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi on Friday night.

The US president, Joe Biden, approved on Sunday a declaration of catastrophe in that second state, which will allow federal funds to be allocated to those affected in Carroll, Humphreys, Monroe and Sharkey counties and others if necessary.

Search and recovery efforts continued Monday, especially in Mississippi, where the storm has left a devastated landscape.

The Secretary of National Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, went to the area this Sunday to assess first-hand the needs on the ground.

In total, more than 20 million residents in the south of the country, from Texas to the east coast, including the cities of Houston and New Orleans, remain at risk of strong storms this Monday.

The Power Outage portal, which counts the power outages in the country, pointed out this Monday that in Mississippi there are 21,442 customers without electricity, as well as 15,767 in Georgia and 14,036 in Alabama, in addition to 53,914 in Ohio, in their case in the northeast of the country.