‘The Spirits of Inisherin’, one of the films of the Oscars, arrived at Disney +

OFilm aficionados who are members of Disney+ will be pleased to know that the streaming service received this Wednesday, the 22nd, the film ‘The Spirits of Inisherin’.

The film in question, directed by Martin McDonagh and starring Colin Farrell and Brendan Gleeson, is considered one of the most interesting of recent months and, despite being nominated for nine Oscars, ended up not receiving any.

However, the premise makes you perhaps want to give ‘The Spirits of Inisherin’ a chance.

The story takes place on an island off the coast of Ireland and centers on the relationship between Pádraic (Farrell) and Colm (Gleeson). After they have been friends for years, Colm decides (without warning) that he no longer wants to have any kind of relationship with Pádraic.

As you can see in the trailer above, the plot seems to be as much drama as it is humorous. If you’re interested, you can now see the film on Disney +.

