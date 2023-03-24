The squad of the Argentine National Team was moved when they sang the national anthem

The party of the Argentine team champion of the World had its moment of emotion with the intonation of the national anthem in the Monumental stadium.

During Ariel Ardit’s interpretation, in the prelude to the friendly against Panama, the players and part of the coaching staff did not hide their tears when contemplating the atmosphere that took place in the venue.

Goalkeeper Emiliano “Dibu” Martínez did not hide his feelings and shed several tears on his face as he hugged captain Lionel Messi.

The “10” looked calm, with an inflated chest and a huge smile while he received the affection of the more than 83 thousand privileged people who were able to pay tribute to the heroes of Qatar.

Along with him were Thiago, Mateo and Ciro, who led the group of sons and daughters who accompanied their parents in one of the most emotional moments of the night at the Monumental stadium.

On one side of the field, the coach of the national team, Lionel Scaloni, was also moved and sang the anthem loudly accompanied by his sons Ian (11) and Noah (6).

The anthem was performed by the Cordovan singer Ariel Ardit, who had also had the same opportunity in an Argentina-Peru game in October 2021, after winning the Copa América in Brazil.