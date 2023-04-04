The starting lineup of Tigres UANL against Motagua in the first leg of the 4th final of the Concachampions

The UANL Tigers are going through a very bad second half of the regular phase in the Clausura 2023 tournament, in their last five games they have not known victory after accumulating three defeats and two draws, in addition, those setbacks have been consecutive, so that the team is not living its best moment.
This Wednesday, April 5, they visit San Pedro Sula to face motagua in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, where they hope to break their losing streak and prevail against the catrachos.
In this way, we leave you with the possible starting lineup of the Monterrey team against the Hondurans in Central America.
Q: Nahuel Guzman – The Argentine goalkeeper is an immovable member of the team under the three sticks.
RD: Jesus Aquino – The experienced Mexican has regained ownership on the right wing, after Jesus Garza He received several opportunities as a starter, but the most likely thing is that the World Cup player will remain in the eleven.
DFC: Igor Lichnovsky – The Chilean defender would start as he has been lately, although he has sometimes been interspersed with Diego Reyes due to the issue of the NFM limit on the pitch.
DFC: Diego Reyes – The Mexican defender will take the place of the Brazilian Samir, after he is suspended, so he will not be able to see action in the first leg.
LI: Jesus Angle – He is the absolute owner of the left wing, his quality and youth give him a lot of advantage in the team, during the week he presented some physical discomfort, but even with that, he could be a starter.
MD: Diego Lainez – One of the novelties in the starting lineup would be ‘Factor‘ rather FulgenceThis is how the coaching staff was testing it in training sessions prior to the duel.
MC: Juan Pablo Vigon – In the absence of From Riothe Mexican veteran would come out in his place along with the captain in midfield.
MC: Guido Pizarro – The presence of the captain and referent of the feline midfield cannot be missing, the team’s engine will continue as the starter.
IM: Luis Quinones – Speed on the wings is what the team wants to have with the presence of Quiñones who is characterized by it and by his passes and crosses.
DC: Nicolas Lopez – Another novelty will be the ownership of the ‘served‘ who would be active in Ibáñez’s place from the start.
CB: André-Pierre Gignac – He missed the previous date due to an injury, but it is expected that he will be ready to start this weekend.