The State asks manufacturers to reduce the doses of nitrites in charcuterie by 20%

Fewer nitrites in bacon bits, rillettes and hams: the government asked manufacturers on Monday March 27 to quickly lower the doses in cold cuts, a plan that disappoints the Foodwatch association and the League against Cancer, which were asking for a total ban on these additives. This action plan, presented to professionals on Monday, provides for “immediate reductions in nitrate additives” of around 20% within a month for consumer charcuterie products, in particular cooked hams, lardons, rillettes or dry sausages. The health agency Anses had confirmed, in July, the link between cancer risk and exposure to nitro additives, leading the government to work on this plan which was to be presented last fall.