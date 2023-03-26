The status of two migrants rescued from a wagon in Texas is “good” – Hola News

Miami, Mar 26 (EFE).- Two migrants rescued alive in Texas from a railway container where they were locked up, and where two people of Honduran nationality died, are in “good condition,” the hospital reported briefly this Sunday. where they are entered

The University Health health system in the Texan city of San Antonio offered an “update” on the train case on Twitter, in which it simply says that the condition of the two rescued adult males is “good”, but does not specify if it is the same ones whose condition he had described as “critical” this Saturday.

According to information provided by the Union Pacific railway company, 4 of the 10 rescued alive from the wagon last Friday in Uvalde County were taken by air to San Antonio, so it may also be the other 2.

The case is being investigated by the US authorities as a possible episode of human smuggling and information is scant for that reason.

According to Union Pacific, on Friday afternoon they were notified by Border Patrol, which received a call from a distressed person inside a car of one of their trains, so the convoy, which was heading from Eagle Pass, was stopped. , on the border with Mexico, to San Antonio.

The authorities of Uvalde (Texas) responded to the emergency call and sent several helicopters and ambulances to the place, located near the town of Knippa.

According to the railway company, of the 12 people found inside an intermodal container, 2 died, 4 were taken to San Antonio and 6 were taken to local hospitals.

Three other individuals were found alive in a dump truck, a vehicle used for loading and unloading on railroads.

Uvalde mayor Don McLaughlin Jr. said crews sent to the place where the train was stopped found that “someone had closed the container and secured it (from the outside) with a wire.”

“Nobody knows how long the people who were later rescued spent there,” the mayor added in a statement reported by the Uvalde Leader News.

The US Department of Homeland Security reported on Saturday that the two deceased are Hondurans.

In a statement, the department said it would continue to “address the serious threat to public safety posed by human smuggling organizations and their reckless disregard for the health and safety of those they smuggled” and called for public input to crack down on cases. like this.

Union Pacific said it was “deeply saddened by this incident and the tragedies occurring at the border.”

“We take the safety of all people seriously and work tirelessly with law enforcement partners to detect illegal items and people traveling in or on our wagons,” it said in a statement.

In June of last year, the San Antonio authorities found dozens of migrants dead who were traveling overcrowded in a cargo truck. The total balance of deaths was 53, while 13 people were affected.