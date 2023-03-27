In addition to his bands and projects that we love, Damon Albarn is known for working with a ton of artists from every genre you can think of. However, did you know that at some point, the British musician entered the studio with Julian Casablancas and company? Well, believe it or not, there was a failed collaboration between Damon Albarn and The Strokes.

It turns out that in the now distant year of 2003, The Strokes were already one of the biggest bands in the world.especially for their debut album, Is This It, which for many, was the album that saved rock at the beginning of the decade. But lower your hand around that time they met Damon Albarn, with whom they recorded some things we will never hear.

Damon Albarn playing with Billie Eilish at Coachella 2022 / Photo: Getty Images

The story of the failed collaboration between Damon Albarn and The Strokes

According to what you have said the producer of the first records of The Strokes, Gordon Raphael, in that year, Blur performed in New York as part of the tour for their seventh studio album, Think Tank. Julian Casablancas and company were fans of the British bandso they went to one of the concerts and curiously, they managed to get Damon Albarn into the studio.

Raphael mentions that when they got to the studio, The Strokes played their new album, Room on Firewhich was not completely finished yet. The band was very worried and doubtful, as they cared a lot about Damon Albarn’s opinion. But the British musician thought that Julian, Albert, Nick, Fabrizio and Nikolai were uneasy about the reception of the album.

The Strokes tocando en House of Blues en 2003/Foto: Getty Images

Damon Albarn got his hands on The Strokes songs… but in the end they erased everything

“I understand your concern, this will be a very difficult sell”, Gordon Raphael tells that Damon Albarn told The Strokes. With the idea of ​​giving them a hand, the Blur frontman decided to stand in front of the microphone and sing harmonies under the voice of Julian Casablancas, because he considered that this was missing in his new songs.

However, vocal harmonies are a rare resource in The Strokes’ songs (to date). That’s why everyone freaked out when Damon Albarn started messing them up.but in any case they gave him a chance, because they admired him very much and it was a true privilege to have his participation in the album.

“I was doing something like The Beatles with all these harmonies. We let him out and try for a couple of hours…singing backing vocals. Julian was taking it very seriously, to see if he can turn what Damon is doing into something that can go on the record.”. Gordon Raphael told NME on the failed collaboration between Damon Albarn and The Strokes

Damon Albarn playing with Blur in 2003/Photo: Getty Images

After hours in the studio and none of the ideas adding up, Gordon Raphael asked them nicely if he could delete everything they had recorded.. Surprisingly, both The Strokes and Damon Albarn accepted, since nothing they were creating convinced them.

“At the end Damon said, ‘Well, I think the songs are perfect just the way they are.’ So the choirs of him were not used ”Raphael mentioned. That is the story of the failed collaboration between Damon Albarn and The Strokesthat regardless of the fact that they both didn’t like it, it would have been interesting to listen to everything they recorded, don’t you think?

