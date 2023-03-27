The story of the kitten whose life was saved with an oxygen mask in CDMX

It was this past weekend, Sunday March 26 to be precise, that users began to share a couple of photos on social networks in which it was possible to see how a kitten’s life was saved with the help of an oxygen mask in CDMXso here we tell you the story behind these images.

A kitten’s life was saved with an oxygen mask

It was the journalist Ruth Barrios Fuentes who shared on his Twitter account a couple of photographs in which you can see how a kitten was saved with an oxygen mask in the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office of Mexico City.

Photo: Twitter (@rbarriosfuentes) // This is how a kitten was saved with an oxygen mask.

Yes, this thanks to paramedics from the Red Cross who rushed in after a fire was reported to them in the Juárez neighborhoodso when they found the kitty, they decided to treat him as one more human, helping him to breathe with an oxygen mask.

Later, the journalist reported on her social networks that Both the kitten and its owner were fine.but that they were still waiting for the firefighters’ actions to be completed to find out how their home was.

Obviously, by his way of acting, the Red Cross paramedics received the applause of several users of social networkswhom they thanked for having saved this kitten named “Killiberto” with the oxygen mask as if it were another person in danger.

What happened in Cuauhtémoc?

According to the Road Guidance Center of the Secretariat of Citizen Security (SSC) of Mexico City, this past Sunday, around 4:15 p.m., a fire was recorded on Barcelona street, number 14, in the Juárez neighborhood of the Cuauhtémoc mayor’s office.

For this reason, members of the Heroic Fire Department of CDMX and paramedics from the Red Cross arrived at this point in the capital, who helped the neighbors of an auto parts warehouse that was where the fire originated.

The good thing is that despite all this, No people were reported injured and the kitten whose life was saved with an oxygen mask is doing well with its owner.

