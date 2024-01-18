The story that made Leoni Torres stronger

Leoni Torres He has experienced moments in his artistic career that have been real challenges, but that have given him enough strength to move forward.

The Camagüeyan singer was the first guest of his partner Yuliet Cruz on the podcast that has just premiered a YouTube.

In the interview it came out one of those stories that made Leoni stronger and they forced him to set out to go very far.

The artist recalled the moment when he decided to leave La Charanga Habanera and venture into a solo career. A fan of him and the Cuban group went to her usual clubs with the new group she had created to give her a very uninspiring message.

“When I was singing she looked at me and said: ‘Leoni, listen to me, what you’re doing is shit (…) Don’t go leaving Charanga, what you’re doing is shit.”, this fan told him every time she had the opportunity.

The podcast with Yuliet was the occasion to speak with complete confidence, within the shyness that does not abandon, about his childhood marked by violence in a neighborhood of Santa Cruz del Sur in Camagüey, about his school days in which behavioral problems prevailed and how music saved him.

His beginnings in music were hard, due to the bad grades he received at school. They did not allow him to demonstrate his abilities and opt for artistic trainingbut he told himself that one day they would hear about him and he fulfilled it.

For the public it was the greatest of thanks for all the love they have given him in his career: “It has been a very long road, but it has been beautiful.”