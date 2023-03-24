“The street does not retreat”, “Anger goes up a notch”: the demonstrations in the headlines this Friday

Demonstrations against the pension reform on Thursday make the headlines of the national and regional press this Friday. They underline the renewed mobilization and the clashes that marked the processions.

Rising mobilization and violence. Many demonstrations took place Thursday throughout France on the occasion of the ninth day against the pension reform, signing a renewed mobilization with more than a million people in the streets, according to the Ministry of the Interior and 3.5 million according to the CGT.

A mobilization, interspersed with clashes, which the national and regional press widely echoed this Friday morning. Many titles have highlighted the significant mobilization this Friday. Release speaks of a “Mass Republic”, when The Picard Courier speaks of “Re mobilized” demonstrators and Be Matin of a mobilization that took place “Without weakening”.

Provence chooses for its part to highlight the strong mobilization of young people who took to the streets in numbers on Thursday. “Young shot”, launches the local newspaper on its front page.

“The anger goes up a notch”

Chez West France, there is talk of a “Regain of mobilizations against a backdrop of tension”, highlighting both the number of demonstrators, but also the violence that struck the processions. 457 people were arrested on Thursday and 441 police and gendarmes were injured, the Interior Minister announced on Friday.

Same thing on the side of Parisian which title “Mobilization … and violence” on a picture showing jets of tear gas.

“The anger goes up a notch” believes The voice of the NorthWhen The Independent dare the pun by saying that “The street does not beat a retreat”.

“More motivated than ever”

Many titles are already advancing on the continuation of the movement and believe that the mobilization, reinvigorated after the use of 49.3 by the government last week and the interview on Wednesday with Emmanuel Macron, should continue. “It’s far from being a last stand,” says The Journal of the CenterWhen Eastern lightning sees protesters “more motivated than ever”.

Le Figaro wonders about this difficult social situation that the President of the Republic must face. “Macron to the challenge of a crisis which hardens”, headlines the daily.

The inter-union calls for a tenth day of mobilization next Tuesday.